Sense of Entitlement - Trump Media - Rally In The Bronx

How to Spot a Sense of Entitlement in Someone You Know





Why Some People Think the World Owes Them Special Treatment





A sense of entitlement is a personality trait based on the belief that someone deserves special treatment or recognition for something they didn't earn. People with this mindset believe that the world owes them without giving anything in return.1





The sense of entitlement that is seen in children is not always negative. Throughout the stages of development, children depend on their caregivers. However, as children grow older and become more independent, wanting other people's help becomes less practical and takes away from working toward self-sufficiency.





https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-a-sense-of-entitlement-5120616









Peru classifies transgender identities as 'mental health problems' in new law





LGBTQ advocates in Peru protested in the capital city of Lima last week after the Health Ministry issued a new law that deemed transgender people as having “mental health problems.”





The supreme decree, signed by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and published May 10, updated the ministry’s list of insurable mental health conditions to include “transexualism,” “gender identity disorders” and “cross-dressing.”





https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-news/peru-classifies-transgender-identities-mental-health-problems-new-law-rcna152936









Trump's Truth Social to Expand Into Live Streaming





Trump’s Truth Social platform is branching out into live streaming, which will include hosting “canceled” video content.





Trump Media & Technology Group describes the expansion to live streaming as “the next big phase for Truth Social,” which has only attracted 9 million sign-ups and continues to bleed cash.





“With our streaming content, we aim to provide a permanent home for high-quality news and entertainment that face discrimination by other channels and content delivery services,” said Devin Nunes, a former US lawmaker and the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.





https://www.pcmag.com/news/trumps-truth-social-to-expand-into-live-streaming









Michael Cohen Tells Court He Stole From Donald Trump





What a train wreck.





Michael Cohen, the lead witness in the ongoing Trump lawfare case in New York City, admitted Monday in court that he stole from Donald Trump, at least $30,000 and lied to CEO Allen Weisselberg.





Blanche: You did steal from the Trump organization, correct?





Cohen: Yes, sir.





What a scumbag!





— Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 20, 2024





Cohen is the prosecution’s lead witness.





Will this phase leftist jurors?





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/michael-cohen-tells-court-he-stole-donald-trump/









NBC News Reporter Stunned by Support for Trump From Black and Latino Voters at Bronx Rally





Dasha Burns of NBC News was at the Trump rally in the Bronx and spoke to black and Latino voters about why they were there and why they supported Trump.





She appeared on one of the network’s morning shows today to report her findings and she seemed surprised that the support for Trump that she witnessed at the event was completely genuine.





She noted that many of the people in attendance were immigrants who are angry about the open border and New York City’s giveaways to illegals.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/nbc-news-reporter-stunned-support-trump-black-latino/