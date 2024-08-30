Dr Steve Turley: Kamala HUMILIATED, Dan Bongino: Whistleblower, On The Fringe: They Censor Us | EP1306 - Highlights Begin 08/30/2024 8:00 PM EDST

https://rumble.com/v5d0qu5-ep1306.html?mref=1mkz2k&mc=4wfym





Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech

Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/





***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support





***

Dr Steve Turley 08/30 - Kamala HUMILIATED on CNN: Dems SCRAMBLE to Contain the Fallout!

https://rumble.com/embed/v5ap75p/?pub=2trvx





***

Dan Bongino 08/30 - Explosive New Whistleblower Information On A HUGE Scandal (Ep. 2320)

https://rumble.com/embed/v5anvtu/?pub=2trvx





***

On The Fringe 08/30 - They Have To Censor Us

https://rumble.com/embed/v5akdjx/?pub=1mkz2k





*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10





******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/





******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health





*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/



