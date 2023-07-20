© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 19
▪️Russian forces again launched massive kamikaze drone and cruise missile strikes on facilities in Ukraine.
The Kanatovo airbase northeast of Kirovohrad was hit.
▪️The coastal town of Kobleve came under fire in the Mykolaiv region.
The AFU units stationed in a hotel complex were hit with a precise strike.
▪️The AFU air defenses were useless in Odesa as well.
Military and fuel infrastructure facilities, as well as ammunition depots in the city and nearby settlements were hit.
▪️The AFU struck an ammunition depot in the Kirovsky district of Crimea.
A large fire broke out at the detonation site. Local residents were temporarily evacuated from neighboring villages.
▪️During fierce fighting in the Svatove sector, the Russian troops managed to extend their control near Karmazynivka.
All subsequent enemy counterattacks were successfully repelled by small arms and artillery fire.
▪️Near Bakhmut, the enemy attacked Russian forces in the vicinity of Dubovo-Vasylivka with armored vehicles.
Despite the numerical superiority, the advancing AFU troops were destroyed in the course of the battle.
▪️To the south, the enemy managed to gain a foothold on the heights near Klishchiivka at the cost of significant losses.
Russian troops are launching counterattacks in an attempt to regain control of lost positions.