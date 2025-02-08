ROCK STAR 100% DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED CANCER

ANN WILSON Says She Required Vaccinations For All Members Of Her Solo Band

October 1, 2021

"We had to lay down this thing for our whole tour group," she continued. "Every last crew person, every band person, had to be vaccinated. Some of them just kind of stomped their feet and went, 'Well, that's against my… you know, I'm a free spirit. I don't have to.' And we went, 'Well, you do if you want to be on this tour.' So they all did. But we're still careful. Everyone has to mask up when they're not in their dressing room. So far we haven't had any positive tests and we've been out on three legs now. You've just gotta play it super-careful."

Singer Ann Wilson of Heart announces cancer diagnosis, postpones tour

Jul 3, 2024

Ann Wilson, lead singer of rock band Heart, says she has cancer and the band is postponing the remaining shows on its Royal Flush Tour while she undergoes treatment.

A health update from Ann.

September 25, 2024

