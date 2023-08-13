BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THOTH's PROPHECY read from the Hermetic Texts by Graham Hancock
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
4
162 views • 08/13/2023

After Skool

1 month ago

Graham Hancock is a British author who specializes in theories involving ancient civilizations, Earth changes, stone monuments or megaliths, altered states of consciousness, ancient myths, and astronomical or astrological data from the past. He has become recognized as an unconventional thinker who raises controversial questions about humanity’s past. Learn more at https://grahamhancock.com/

Huge thank you to Lubomir Arsov for creating the extraordinary animation from 2-6 minutes of the video. Please watch his original work In Shadow - Modern Odyssey - Short Film https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j800SVeiS5I
Special thank you to The Angry Hippie for the inspiration for this video. Check out their channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMWx2YgH38DEJFjxyY3vnPQ
Background music: Arrival of the Birds by Cinematic Orchestra

Original reading from Graham Hancock https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4Kou9TGdi8&t=122s

Please consider supporting After Skool on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/AfterSkool
To order After Skool prints and shirts https://shop.afterskool.net/?
If you'd like us to make a custom animation for your company, send us an email at [email protected]

Keywords
freedomchildrenloveconsciousnessfuturespiritgraham hancockafter skool
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
