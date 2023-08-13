THOTH's PROPHECY read from the Hermetic Texts by Graham Hancock



Graham Hancock is a British author who specializes in theories involving ancient civilizations, Earth changes, stone monuments or megaliths, altered states of consciousness, ancient myths, and astronomical or astrological data from the past. He has become recognized as an unconventional thinker who raises controversial questions about humanity’s past. Learn more at https://grahamhancock.com/

