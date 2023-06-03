BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Video PROVES far-left crime policy is DESTROYING American cities
High Hopes
619 views • 06/03/2023

Glenn Beck


June 2, 2023


Recently posted video Kensington Avenue in Philadelphia provides a SHOCKING view of some of America’s most crime-ridden cities. In fact, homelessness, drug abuse, and more have become so out-of-hand, that even the bluest of Americans are taking a stand. In this clip, Glenn plays video of Oakland, California residents standing up to city officials for not doing anything to stop the crimes. Glenn explains that these videos PROVE the far-left’s policy on crime is destroying U.S. cities and that so many Americans are living in fear as a result of it all…


californiaamericahomelessnesszombiesglenn beckphiladelphiaoaklandfar-leftstreetsdrug abusekensington avenuecrime policydestroying cities
