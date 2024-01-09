Truth, Logic, and Health with Andrew Kaufman, M.D

Dr. Andrew Kaufman





Jan 8, 2024





I love studying philosophy and logic. 🤔





I learned the Trivium method, I’m an autodidact, I apply logical principles to my approach to health, and I loved reading Ayn Rand. 📚





And like nature — there’s always a need for balance…





Though logic is imperative — emotions play a significant role as well.





During this interview, I discuss my own application of logical deduction in the field of health and biology. As well as things that logic currently cannot explain — such as the nocebo effect, and how our beliefs can influence our health significantly.





