Looming Threat | Mini-Nuke Attacks Imminent? - Juan O Savin
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
1
202 views • 4 months ago

Amid rising global tensions, concerns are mounting over potential mini-nuke or tactical attacks on U.S. soil.


These threats, capable of causing localized but devastating destruction, highlight vulnerabilities in national security. This discussion dives into the implications of such attacks, their potential targets, and the critical need for vigilance.


Are we prepared for this emerging danger? Stay informed and explore the measures needed to safeguard our nation and its people.


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/inauguration-impeachment-broadcasting-from-gitmo-2/


CRITICAL Intel from Juan O Savin:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/threats-to-national-security-part-1/


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/threats-to-national-security-part-2/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.


Keywords
homeland securitysoilvigilancepotential targetsrisk mitigationdefense strategiespreparedness measuresmininuke threatstactical attacksnational security vulnerabilitieslocalized destructionemerging dangersrising global tensionssafeguarding the nationcritical security concernsevolving threats
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

