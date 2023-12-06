© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Servants of Christ
Dec 4, 2023
Eucharistic Miracle in Legnica, Poland
Prayer intentions
We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.
Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻
https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website
Prayer sessions
To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻
https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl
#jesuschrist #eucharist #miracle #eucharisticmiracles #priest #poland
A Priest dropped the Eucharist on the Floor, what He Saw Next is Shocking!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jWqtj8Y9Q4