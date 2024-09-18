Footage shows a group of Russian Paratroopers from the 106th Division, supported by five BMP infantry fighting vehicles, continuing to attack the remaining Ukrainian troops from the forest zone in Lyubimovka district of the Kursk region. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on September 17, 2024, that fierce fighting was taking place on the outskirts of Lyubimovka near residential areas. Despite the annoying Ukrainian artillery fire from the 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, the Paratroopers' armored personnel carriers confidently continued to advance in an attempt to expand the control zone east of Lyubimovka in order to liberate Russian lands from the Kiev adventurers.

The Russian reconnaissance unit used a UAV to locate the source of the Ukrainian fire, and transmitted the coordinates of the enemy's position. The BMP crew, in turn, quickly headed to their position, firing at them with a 30 mm automatic cannon, causing damage to the participating militants. The Russian paratroopers managed to sneak into the forest belt with armored vehicles, and recapture the house to house. The Ukrainian artillery fire continued to miss from the very beginning, this without any losses on the Russian side. The Ukrainian artillery situation then seemed to have eased, then the Paratroopers moved to another position after successfully establishing themselves in their new positions.

At the same time, war correspondents also reported that the Russian Armed Forces confirmed the complete capture of the border village of Uspenovka by the Russian military offensive. Also, crossing the Snagost River and successfully capturing the village of Darino, which would threaten the Ukrainian supply point in Sverdlikovo. There is no need to rush in Kursk, those who lead Russia in this matter are quite skilled at it.

