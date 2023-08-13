BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Flamy Grant, the THOTpocalypse, Big Pharma Conspiracy, and Albert Pike's Observation
The Open Scroll
59 views • 08/13/2023

In this video, we discuss some notable news and do some decoding, wrapping it up with a reading of Amos 5.


Resources Referenced in this video:


Drag queen Flamy Grant tops Christian music chart

https://www.today.com/popculture/music/flamy-grant-christian-music-rcna96962


THOTPOCALYPSE - Paul Joseph Watson (THOT: "That Hoe Over There)

https://youtu.be/isafYIg0o3c


How Did Pharma Buy So Many Governments?

https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/opinion/how-did-pharma-buy-so-many-governments-5456609


WEF Scientist Confesses to Plan to End Beef Consumption

https://www.infowars.com/posts/nightmare-bombshell-wef-scientist-confesses-to-plan-to-end-beef-consumption/


The Rise of FrankenFood! Cultivated Meat Grown in a Lab

https://www.cbsnews.com/video/cultivated-meat-meat-grown-in-a-lab/

Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/FlamyGrantTHOTpocalypse.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
conspiracysymbolismdecoding
