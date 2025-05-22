Woke Host Confronts Elon Musk on South Africa -- BLOWS UP in Her Face

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A woke Bloomberg host confronts Elon Musk on a racist South African law that prevent him from gaining a government contract without 30% black ownership, and ask him whether leveraging his connections with Donald Trump, a conflict of interest. Elon turns the tables on her, asking her why she's OK with existing in the first place.