Woke Host Confronts Elon Musk on South Africa -- BLOWS UP in Her Face
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
355 followers
Follow
53 views • 3 months ago

A woke Bloomberg host confronts Elon Musk on a racist South African law that prevent him from gaining a government contract without 30% black ownership, and ask him whether leveraging his connections with Donald Trump, a conflict of interest. Elon turns the tables on her, asking her why she's OK with existing in the first place.

Keywords
racismpresidentdonald trumpwokeelon muskbloombergsouth africasouth africanboerstarlinkgovernment contractracist lawskill the boerssouth african farmer
