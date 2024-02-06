Tucker Carlson interviews Putin, mainstream media in nuclear meltdown❗ | Redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson caught INVADING Russia to interview Putin! Neocons CRY! | Redacted w Clayton Morris | Tucker Carlson just sat down for an hour long interview with Russian President Putin in Moscow. Neoconservatives and liberal media are in full melt down mode calling for Carlson to be held outside the U.S. "until we can figure out what is going on."
