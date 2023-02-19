© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk talks to Jon Stewart about Paypal, Tesla, and SpaceX.
"When I was in college, there were three areas that I thought would most affect the future of humanity: the internet, sustainable energy, and space exploration, particularly making life multi-planetary."
