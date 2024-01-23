Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Riccardo Bosi: Prepare
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
170 views
Published a month ago

Expectations & Preparations

* Stock up: food, water, cash, precious metals etc.

* Keep as little $ in the bank as possible.

* Expect bankruptcies, bail-ins and ‘holidays’.

* When the lockdown comes, stay home and out of trouble.

* Study, read and learn.


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (23 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v48mme3-australiaone-party-the-green-room-23-january-2024.html

Keywords
freedomlibertyawakeningfoodself-reliancegoldwwg1wgawatercashmoralitysilverliberationpreparednesssovereigntyresponsibilityleadershipaccountabilitypreparationreadinessbail-inncswicbank holidayaustralia onericcardo bosiprecious metal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket