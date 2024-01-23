Riccardo Bosi: Prepare

Expectations & Preparations

* Stock up: food, water, cash, precious metals etc.

* Keep as little $ in the bank as possible.

* Expect bankruptcies, bail-ins and ‘holidays’.

* When the lockdown comes, stay home and out of trouble.

* Study, read and learn.





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (23 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v48mme3-australiaone-party-the-green-room-23-january-2024.html