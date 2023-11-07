A Clown Coronation is the act of placement or bestowal of a red clown nose upon a clown's nose. The term also generally refers not only to the physical clown nosing but to the ceremony wherein the act of revealing a new clown member occurs.

Omaha Friends is an American internet sitcom created by incompetence and stupidity. A comedy series based in Omaha about old friends, in the struggle to find success and happiness in life, but it is never that straight forward, is it? The series follows Mayor Hot Turd, The Omaha Clown Council, and many other grown men and women, in positions of responsibility, acting like, child-like idiots. They navigate the ups and downs of mismanagement, incompetence, and overreach in the city across the river from Council Bluffs

Article https://realfreenewsnebraska.blogspot.com/2023/11/clown-coronation-omaha-friends-created.html

