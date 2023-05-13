Derek Johnson - How Trump is Commander-in-Chief & Title 42

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an excerpt of a video of Derek Johnson explaining how Trump is still Commander In Chief and he is operating under Continuity of Government.
Link to the Original Video https://rumble.com/v2mtqow-derek-johnson-and-title-42-breakdown.html
Link to a video with the background information about how Trump was given an inauguration on January 20, 2021, Biden was given a military funeral that day, and more. https://www.bitchute.com/video/YrIbk7u9ngev/
The person who is identified as Joe Biden is not the man who was elected Senator decades ago and ran for Vice President in 2008. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOombKZSsj4
2012 Vice Presidential Debate with the current Fake Joe https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYcdSwbrErI
This is a different person.