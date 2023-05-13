BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Derek Johnson - How Trump is Commander-in-Chief & Title 42
TEOTWAWKI Life
TEOTWAWKI Life
27 followers
1
191 views • 05/13/2023

This is an excerpt of a video of Derek Johnson explaining how Trump is still Commander In Chief and he is operating under Continuity of Government.

Link to the Original Video https://rumble.com/v2mtqow-derek-johnson-and-title-42-breakdown.html

Link to a video with the background information about how Trump was given an inauguration on January 20, 2021, Biden was given a military funeral that day, and more. https://www.bitchute.com/video/YrIbk7u9ngev/

The person who is identified as Joe Biden is not the man who was elected Senator decades ago and ran for Vice President in 2008.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOombKZSsj4

2012 Vice Presidential Debate with the current Fake Joe https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYcdSwbrErI

This is a different person.






derek-johnsontitle-42trump-commander-in-chief
