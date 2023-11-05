Whittlesea Show 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whittlesea Show happens on the first weekend of November each year, usually, all being well weatherwise. This video shows a smattering of what was going on there this year, at least on the Sunday. There was a bit of everything and people all over Victoria, especially from the Melbourne suburbs, all come to experience it. Driving into the township and leaving the carpark afterward is the only challenge.