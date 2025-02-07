© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
High Priestess Of NAR Paula White Returns To White House-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 7 2025
7 months ago
On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, with Donald Trump back in the White House, we are getting ready to witness another round of some very intense end times events and happenings. In his first term, Trump moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem, declared Jerusalem to be the eternal capital of Israel, and affirmed that Israel had sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Those things represent the heady heights of things we really liked to see. On the other side, however, Trump was also used to put the world on lockdown, worked to create a highly poisonous fake vaccine that was forced on people, and signed his name to the Abraham Accords that, in all likelihood is the covenant that Antichrist confirms in Daniel 9:27. Here in 2025, newly re-elected President Trump is working feverishly to rid America of DEI, the Woke Agenda, and government waste and corruption, all things we very much like seeing. On the other side, however, his is also ushering in the age of cryptocurrency, the digital dollar, and American territorial expansion, things we very much do not like to see. On this episode, we bring you New Age NAR High Priestess Paula White, the woman Donald Trump has just appointed as head of the White House Faith Office. She is not a wolf in sheep’s clothing, she is a wolf in wolf’s clothing, and she is very bad news for the spiritual climate of America, but very good news for the timing of the Rapture.
