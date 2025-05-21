BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gigi D'agostino - L'amour Toujours
Sons of Adam
Sons of Adam
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 3 months ago

Tired of seeing the people I love go to work for jewish deceptions.  I deserve better friends too.

I will soon be traveling to Montreal to begin the unofficial start of making sense properly.  This year, at Christmas time, i will be looking for politicians to be processed into dog/cat food and donated to the animal rescue shelters.  Hackers who can hack into the firearms registy will be engaged, info to be shared.  The personnal addresses of police officers should as well become public resource.  Honor to the new Pope, Robert.  The idea is to do this until all demonic forces are eliminated from the city, like ghostbusters, but for communists.  


Those looking for a forest death can just simply follow the instructions of Canadian authorities, "First, be afraid of guns, second,  when you encounter a bear or similar large animal in the wild, raise your hands, and start yelling, to scare it away.''

 

In other news....

Pakis and indians will wet bulb into a water war and nuke fight.

Keywords
qhbrtexyzfciuvwgnpdmsjokl
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy