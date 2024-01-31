NEPHILIM: What is The Government Hiding and Why? with L. A. Marzullii

Episode 103
One of the strangest passages in the Bible is found in Genesis 6. The Bible mentions a type of person called the Nephilim in a very odd way. This human hybrid is up for debate in academic circles. However, these hybrids were dark creatures that were later described as Gigantes in the Septuagint. L.A. Marzulli has spent his career in ministry on exploring these mysterious creatures that are given more of a definition in the Book of 1 Enoch, (which is not part of the canon). Unfortunately, every time a group of archaeologists finds unusually large human type bone structures the government seems to confiscate the artifacts. Why?
