Construction Worker Says What Everybody is Thinking in Nebraska about Don Bacon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What’s it like seeing so many Don Frei Supporters in Nebraska Does that surprise you?...
What’s your message to Don Bacon?... FY!
Vote Dan Frei
https://www.weaverforsenate.com/
#donbacon #danfrei #nebraska #election #nebraskaelection #job #fy #donnyrotten #donnyrottenbacon #teambacon #baconbackers #nebraskaelection2024 #votenebraska #nebraskavote #senator #senaterace #visitnebraska #wedontdcoast #givingtuesday402 #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #fraud #jokes #joke #pete #ricketts #scumbag #whitetrash