MEE obtains full video of Israeli attack on Gaza medics

Middle East Eye has obtained the full video from the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), documenting an Israeli attack on medical workers in Gaza. The video was recovered from the phone of one of the medics who was killed and later discovered in a mass grave.

In the video, the medical worker can be heard saying that Israeli forces are riddling their vehicles with bullets. He then asks his mother for forgiveness, saying:

“Mum, forgive me. This is the path I chose - I wanted to help people. Forgive me, Mum. I swear, I only took this path to help people.”

He was one of 15 emergency responders killed by Israeli forces on 23 March. The footage shows clearly marked ambulances and fire trucks with flashing emergency lights - directly contradicting Israeli military claims that the vehicles were “suspicious” or unmarked.

The new evidence challenges the Israeli army’s account of the incident, which claimed that the emergency vehicles “were identified advancing suspiciously toward [Israeli] troops without headlights or emergency signals”.

Gaza's government media office stated that the revelations “expose the lies of the Israeli occupation army” and has called for an independent international investigation into the killings.

Mirrored - Middle East Eye





