Rogue Ways 1.5 - Psychedelics, Entheogens, and Plant Nations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For millennia, substances ingested by humans have created experiences barely
classifiable by our minds, once returned to normalcy. Dose up with the panel's
take on psychedelic compounds' relationship to human experience tonight, on
Rogue Ways. Rokfin: <http://rokfin.com/RogueWays> Locals:
[https://rogue.locals.com](https://rogue.locals.com/) Site:
[https://www.rogueways.org](https://www.rogueways.org/) SubscribeStar:
<https://www.subscribestar.com/rogue-ways> Twitter:
<https://twitter.com/ApotropaicSoul> Donate: <http://paypal.me/QuorriScharmyn>
Music for Rogue by The UnknoWn: <https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyLarson>
Telegram: <http://t.me/RogueWays> Rogue on Odysee:
<https://odysee.com/@RogueWays:0> Rogue on Rumble:
<https://rumble.com/c/c-345755> Rogue on YouTube:
<https://www.youtube.com/c/RogueWays> Rogue on BitChute:
<https://tinyurl.com/y4cq7m6r> Rogue on DLive: <https://tinyurl.com/yyuxbv8n>
Rogue on DTube: <https://d.tube/#!/c/quorri.scharmyn> Rogue on SoundCloud:
[https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-quorri...](https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-
quorri-brwon) Spagyric Remedies and Supplements you can trust:
[https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=...](https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=lindseybrown1)
Thrive Movement:
[https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid...](https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid=147635&opid=18)
Donate via Coinbase Wallet: @ApotropaicSpirit
CSID: cba03b8c975085ac
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co