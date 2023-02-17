The purpose of Iran’s President Raisi’s recent visit to China was to discuss with Xi how Khamenei’s death should be announced and to bring a large number of balloons back to launch an attack on Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p28laei600d
2/16/2022 Miles Guo: The purpose of Iran’s President Raisi’s recent visit to Communist China was to discuss with Xi Jinping how Khamenei’s death should be announced and to bring a large number of balloons back to launch an attack on Israel. They will make Syria the scapegoat afterwards
#Iran #KhameneiDeath #Xijinping #Raisi #spyballoon
2/16/2022 文贵爆料：伊朗总统莱希近日去中共国见习近平主要是商量如何宣布哈梅内伊的死讯，同时从中共处拿回大量气球以袭击以色列，然后栽赃叙利亚
#伊朗 #哈梅内伊死亡 #莱西 #习近平 #间谍气球