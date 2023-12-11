Iran Celebrates Israel "9-11" Surprise Attack (Oct 7 = Beginning of the End)

>>>REPOST from YouTube - Originally published Oct 8th, 2023.<<<





Iran has been behind the whole entire coordinated attack against Israel, and in this video, I will show you Iran’s clear role in end times Bible prophecy. I will show you exactly what they are going to do next in their quest to cause the desolation of Jerusalem. I start by recapping all of the major events that have taken place since September 22, 2023 to get us to this very critical point in history; and I then explain the flying scroll prophecy of Zechariah 5, its connection to the Daniel 12:11 prophecy of the setting up (or set up) of the abomination of desolation, and then I show you the astronomical signs to be looking for as the Day of the Lord approaches. The curse of nuclear war is going to overtake the entire earth in 2023, and the prophecy is very clear. Are you ready? This could be your last chance and your last day on Earth to get right with God Most High. Call upon Yeshua (Jesus), and make Him Lord of your life NOW.





For a deeper dive into that Zechariah 5 prophecy, here is the Livestream we did: https://www.youtube.com/live/8VmEYXRjyog?si=8XWrvECMRxRewgHt





For excellent WW3 updates, check out this Telegram that I stumbled upon: https://t.me/WW3INFO





