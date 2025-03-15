Igora Drive Race Track

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POl6vmZHtzM

We had a great ride today. The only international karting track in Russia with an international FIA license. The length of the route is 1200m. 16 turns. In general, you feel like a full-fledged world-class pilot. I really love Igor Drive.

And, of course, I recommend going there!





Professional video production by CMCproduction and SmartREC.

CMCproduction is a full-cycle video production.

SmartREC is a territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg.





I write and shoot. Join me





Author's video content CMCproduction & SmartREC

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





Highly Social on Zen

https://dzen.ru/shipshard





I invite you to the uncensored telegram channel.

https://t.me/shipshard



