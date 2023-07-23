NEW EMAIL EXPOSES FAUCI’S KNOWLEDGE OF LAB-MADE VIRUS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/new-email-exposes-faucis-knowledge-of-lab-made-virus/
A new unredacted email from Fauci sees the former NIAID head admitting to gain-of-function research in Wuhan. What about other biosafety labs around the world? The media is now in fear mode over a new tick-borne illness being called the ‘greatest public health threat.’ Does this have lab-tinkering fingerprints on it?
#Fauci #LabLeak #Wuhan #GainOfFunction