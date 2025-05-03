© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Israeli historian Ilan Pappe has told Al Jazeera that he believes there are many factors that show Zionism is entering its “last phase” before its collapse.
"This is the End of Zionism"
He believes the Trump presidency and Israel's relationship with Trump, will also contribute to the downfall of Zionism.
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/