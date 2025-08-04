Does Trump Embody The Barbarian Spirit? | Guest Clay Martin | 04 August 2025

Over the weekend, Trump confirmed that the United States would be positioning nuclear submarines off the coast of Russia following provocative statements made by former President Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev. This raises the question: Is Trump all bark and no bite, or is he truly asserting his dominance in the international sphere? Later, Clay Martin joins the show to discuss his book, The Barbarian Spirit, life as a veteran, the Trump administration’s treatment of veterans, and some unorthodox ways to treat PTSD. All this and more on today’s Untamed!





