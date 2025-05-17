NOAH - Mark Lowry

NOAH - ENTERS THE ARK - REMEMBRANCE DAY

Bereshit (Genesis) 7:11

In the six hundredth year of Noah's life, in the second month, on the seventeenth day of the month, on this day, all the springs of the great deep were split, and the windows of the heavens opened up.

we remember the earth getting rest from corruption when Noah and his family entered the ark

And the purification began

According to the Jewish calendar, the 17th of Iyar in 2025 falls on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

A new world is coming

In a certain perspective

A formidable time

YET WE ARE ENCOURAGED:





then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh





Luke 21.26 Men's hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.

27 And then shall they see the Son of man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.

28 And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh



