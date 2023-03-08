SHOW NO. 95 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 2 (Mar 1st, 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, Idaho State Senator Tammy Nichols joins us to explain a bill she has introduced into the Idaho Senate that if passed into law would charge anyone who administers within the state of Idaho an mRNA vaccine could be charged with a misdemeanor criminal offense. Senator Nichols provides a very well-researched and compelling argument for the need for this type of legislation. Take a look and decide for yourself! You can learn more about and support Senator Tammy Nichols here: https://nicholsforidaho.com/