BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Moms on a Mission | Education | Guest Erin Lee | Transgender Indoctrination | Parental Rights | Sexualization of Children | Transparency in Education
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 04/26/2023

Today we are joined by super mom, Erin Lee. This Colorado mom explains how her middle school daughter was invited to join a secret Gay Straight Awareness/Alliance club where the teacher and teaching volunteer spoke about gender and sexuality while urging students to hide information from their parents. Erin goes on to describe how her daughter revealed this disturbing information to her and her husband and how the school responded when they asked why this curriculum  was being taught in a middle school  program without parent permission. We discuss the response of the school and how the state of Colorado continues to push legislation supporting left wing ideology that systematically removes parents from obtaining important information about school curriculum. Erin gives some advice on how parents can push back against controversial school policy and shares how she has started her own organization, erinforparentalrights.com, that is fighting for parental rights, transparency in education, and against the sexualization of children.


Links:

www.defendinged.org 


www.erinforparentalrights.com 


www.thenewamerican.com 


https://www.standingforfreedom.com/2022/06/the-dark-and-tragic-roots-of-the-child-transgender-movement/ 


www.momsonamission.net 


Keywords
educationmomsonamissonerinlee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy