Follow the Timeline to Know the Time of Burning Dream 9-6-25@2-12 AM Shared 9-7-25

***In the post below this is referring to the full moon in general and not the time that the moon turns red. Sorry for not clarifying this point. God bless. From the NY's Labor Day parade is crashed dream. Party crasher: someone who attends an event uninvited Jesus Christ and Father God crashed the parade. They attended it. That's all a party crasher does. But why? It's like found in the Holy Bible Genesis 18:20-21. We know this because what's happened once will happen again. (Ecclesiastes 1:9) Like with Sodom and Gomorrah the final moment of justice and judgment before the burning came and they were destroyed. There will be a Labor day ( birthing/ baby born) weekend in which Babylon will burn. The blood moon on the Gregorian calendar is the 7th of September. On the Enochian calendar it runs from the 7th to 8th. Please take this to Jesus Christ in prayer and try, test and discern this as we're all called to do in His Name. God will do everything possible and honorable to give his creation a chance for survival. 2 Peter 3:9***





A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the timeline of Abraham, Lot and Sodom & Gomorrah's burning with fire and how it applies to the coming burning of like cities in America-Babylon.

Genesis 18:20-21

20 And the Lord said, Because the cry of Sodom and Gomorrah is great, and because their sin is very grievous;

21 I will go down now, and see whether they have done altogether according to the cry of it, which is come unto me; and if not, I will know.

