Scott and Zelda by Bibi - English Cover

Original Scott and Zelda by 비비 (BIBI)

This artist came up on my feed recently, with this particular song. Don't know what it is about this melody, but it scratches an itch in my brain, so much so, I felt the urge to translate it from Korean to English so that I could record it.

The original artist uses a lot of word play and double meanings to make her point, and I tried to capture this in the translation, and tried to include as much word play as possible. I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed writing this version.

Please do go and watch the original and show the artist some love. Thank you!

