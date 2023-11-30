Israel Attacks During ‘Truce’ Will West Bank Explode w Abby Martin (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News at-
https://youtu.be/-pD8s-7DouU?si=l0kj9bClAkpRQa4X
The Socialist Program
As the clock ticks down on the truce in Gaza, Israel has attacked and killed at least two children in Jenin, a city in the West Bank.
Brian Becker is joined by Abby Martin, creator & host of the Empire Files and director and narrator of the documentary Gaza Fights for Freedom, at GazaFightsForFreedom.com.
