Israel Attacks During ‘Truce’ Will West Bank Explode w Abby Martin (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News at-

https://youtu.be/-pD8s-7DouU?si=l0kj9bClAkpRQa4X

The Socialist Program

As the clock ticks down on the truce in Gaza, Israel has attacked and killed at least two children in Jenin, a city in the West Bank.





Brian Becker is joined by Abby Martin, creator & host of the Empire Files and director and narrator of the documentary Gaza Fights for Freedom, at GazaFightsForFreedom.com.





Please make an urgently-needed contribution to The Socialist Program by joining our Patreon community at https://www.patreon.com/TheSocialistProgram

We rely on the generous support of our listeners to keep bringing you consistent, high-quality shows. All Patreon donors of $5 a month or more are invited to join the monthly Q&A seminar with Brian.



