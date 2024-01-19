Create New Account
Democrat Claims We Need More Neutered Border Guards NOT Doing their Job
Democrat Dan Goldman questions a mother who lost for child to fentanyl brought over the border, asking her if we need more border guards. She contested, stating that we need guards that are allowed to do their job which the Democrats are clearly preventing them from doing in an effort to bring illegal immigrants across the border to vote for them in future elections. #democrats #border #woke #fentanyl

democratstexasimmigrationborderillegal immigrantscbpgreg abbottwokeillegal alienskamala harrisus politicsjill bidentexas bordersentinelborder guardsgreat replacement theorydan goldman

