CTP Honoring Family - CTP S2ENovVideoOnlyExclusive 20241123

CTP 20241123 S2ENovVideoExclusive episode: Honoring our Family... further thoughts... Follow-up to episode with James Gebhardt and MyArkit from just a few days back Wed. Nov. 20th that CTP episode dropped...

CTP S2ENovSpecial3 NOTES

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2ENovSpecial) Preserving Memories w/ James Gebhardt

James and I discuss the Biblical application of HONOR MOTHER/FATHER in our Modern times and the saving/storage of imagery to indeed preserve not just our memories but our Elders legacy. How that can be simplified with MYARKIT.com - The Ark for Memories.

