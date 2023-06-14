Rod Taylor @ March for Life Victoria 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rod Taylor speaks at the Victoria March for Life, May 11, 2023. The works of darkness are around us but the Truth will set us free. Our federal government spends lavishly to get us to agree with abortion, to accept censorship of ideas and dialogue. We MUST resist!
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/