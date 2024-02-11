Ford Steering locked - Retry Fault

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just had this issue with a friends car and this video helped fix the problem, so re-uploading it.
For me the car was a keyless Ford Focus with the "Steering locked - Retry" Fault showing.
My friend violently shock the steering wheel whilst I repeatedly pressed the Power on engine start button and it worked like a charm. (You have to get really quiet violent with the steering wheel, in our case)
Hope this helps someone else :)