Nationals Leadership Shakeup: David Littleproud Survives Party Challenge | Full Update
14 views • 4 months ago

Nationals Leadership Shakeup: David Littleproud Survives Party Challenge | Full Update

https://newsplusglobe.com/

📝 Description:

The Nationals Party has re-elected David Littleproud as leader after a closed-door vote in Canberra, fending off a challenge from Queensland Senator Matt Canavan. Kevin Hogan becomes deputy leader, and Bridget McKenzie returns as Senate leader. This leadership contest follows a turbulent post-election period for the party.


Get all the key details, reactions, and what this means for Australian politics going forward — only on News Plus Globe.


👉 Subscribe for instant updates on Aussie politics, parliament news, and cabinet reshuffles.


🔔 Hit the bell icon so you never miss a story.


📢 Hashtags:

#NationalsLeadership #DavidLittleproud #MattCanavan #AusPol #NewsPlusGlobe #AustralianPolitics #CanberraNews

Keywords
nationalsleadership racenational partynationals leadershipnationals leadership spillleadership spillnational party leadershipnational party leadership spillnationals partynational party of australianationals leaderliberal leadershipleadership dynamicsnational party australialiberal leadership debatethe nationalsleadership spills australialiberal leadership raceleadership turmoilnationals president
