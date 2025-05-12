Nationals Leadership Shakeup: David Littleproud Survives Party Challenge | Full Update

https://newsplusglobe.com/

📝 Description:

The Nationals Party has re-elected David Littleproud as leader after a closed-door vote in Canberra, fending off a challenge from Queensland Senator Matt Canavan. Kevin Hogan becomes deputy leader, and Bridget McKenzie returns as Senate leader. This leadership contest follows a turbulent post-election period for the party.





Get all the key details, reactions, and what this means for Australian politics going forward — only on News Plus Globe.





👉 Subscribe for instant updates on Aussie politics, parliament news, and cabinet reshuffles.





🔔 Hit the bell icon so you never miss a story.





📢 Hashtags:

#NationalsLeadership #DavidLittleproud #MattCanavan #AusPol #NewsPlusGlobe #AustralianPolitics #CanberraNews