2 Ignored Warnings from George Washington's Farewell Address

George Washington warned us - and we ignored him. In his Farewell Address, he gave crucial advice that’s been totally rejected for years, and today we’re paying the price. In this episode, learn about two of his most important warnings - that we can’t afford to ignore any longer.
Path to Liberty: September 18, 2024