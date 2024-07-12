A Powerful Word from the Lord: High Places are Set to be Judged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Amanda as she shares a Word from the the Lord that warns of imminent upheaval in the U.S. and around the world. She also dives into the significance of Hurricane Beryl. Tune in July 11th at 5:30pm ET!
