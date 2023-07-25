Information Control & Laundering

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Impeach [Bidan] Now!
* The media need to defend liberalism.
* If he becomes a liability to libs, they’ll throw him overboard.
* The media will never come clean on this.
* Keep the heat on.
* This is going to be a war of attrition on the left.
* It is way past time to impeach.
* The biggest stooges in all of this are (a) Obama and (b) the media.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 25 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v329iaa-impeach-now-ep.-2053-07252023.html