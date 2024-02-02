© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Qassam sniper direct hit on IDF occupier in the Gaza strip.
adding... RECAP: #Israel #Palestine (as of 00:00 GMT 31 January)
1. Al-Amal Hospital was faced with a barrage of Israeli attacks on Tuesday, leading to the death of one displaced person who was sheltering there. Israeli forces later stormed the hospital
2. A new analysis by the BBC has found that over 50% of the buildings in Gaza have been either damaged or destroyed
3. An international charity told MEE that they are being forced to pay $5,000 a truck to a company linked to Egypt’s General Intelligence Service to get aid into Gaza
4. Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary group, announced that it would halt military and security actions against US forces
5. Israel's military said that it had flooded some Hamas tunnels with seawater