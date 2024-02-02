Al-Qassam sniper direct hit on IDF occupier in the Gaza strip.

adding... RECAP: #Israel #Palestine (as of 00:00 GMT 31 January)

1. Al-Amal Hospital was faced with a barrage of Israeli attacks on Tuesday, leading to the death of one displaced person who was sheltering there. Israeli forces later stormed the hospital

2. A new analysis by the BBC has found that over 50% of the buildings in Gaza have been either damaged or destroyed

3. An international charity told MEE that they are being forced to pay $5,000 a truck to a company linked to Egypt’s General Intelligence Service to get aid into Gaza

4. Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary group, announced that it would halt military and security actions against US forces

5. Israel's military said that it had flooded some Hamas tunnels with seawater



