Illegal Border Jumper Warns, "YOU WILL KNOW MY NAME"! #bordercrisis #RFB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The amount of people that have been "allowed" to sneak into this country is staggering, But heres the type of Poeple they are.
Video credit to
Oreo Express
https://www.youtube.com/@OreoExpress
#bordercrisis #jailbreakoverlander #terrorists
Zero Hedge
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2024-01-23/middle-easterner-us-border-not-movsum-samadov
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
JailBreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos