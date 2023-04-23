© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The CCP obviously has all its cylinders firing to destroy America. So it's time that we start working to destroy them first inside our country.
中共显然已全方位启动来摧毁美国,因此现在是时候我们开始在美国首先摧毁他们。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp