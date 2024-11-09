The Caustic ‘Sorosian Left’ Just Won’t Go Away!

As we witness statements of disunity and declared opposition—right from the get-go—from New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State Attorney General Letitia James toward Trump 2.0, we should all recognize that they are simply embracing the time-honored New York political tradition of self-serving, opportunistic, “preservation cowardice.”

From Francis Lewis to Tammany Hall, Hillary “The Carpetbagger” Clinton to Chuck Schumer and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York politicians have always put themselves and their special interest causes ahead of their constituents and have—routinely—exited office much wealthier than their paychecks would afford for doing so.

Today, the main self-involved “Sorosian” loyalists from New York are Hochul (D), James (D), and Judge Juan Merchan (D), the Colombian-born former prosecutor and current acting justice of the New York State Supreme Court in New York County (Manhattan) who presided over the legal abomination that was President-Elect Donald Trump’s “hush money trial”:

Hochul announced the formation of the Empire State Freedom Initiative to prepare to fight “policy and regulatory threats” from the incoming Trump administration

James announced her office was “ready to fight back again,” in announcing that “[t]ogether with Governor Hochul, our partners in state and local government, and my colleague attorneys general from throughout the nation, we will work each and every day to defend Americans, no matter what this new administration throws at us.”

And Merchan, in a meeker move of political cowardice, is considering tossing out Donald Trump’s felony convictions following Tuesday’s election results.

As an aside, Hochul, James, and Merchan aren’t the only Sorosian malcontents to display their arrogance.





