4 Red Heifers Means the Antichrist is Near
High Hopes
High Hopes
93 views • 03/26/2024

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


March 26, 2024


Today Pastor Stan shares with us the importance of the Red Heifers in Israel. They are going to be sacrificed soon and after this video, you’ll understand why this holds such an incredible significance.


00:00 - Intro

02:10 - Significance of the Sacrifice

07:14 - Counting of the Omer

09:09 - Split Israel, Split America

14:48 - Massive Altar for Red Heifer

16:33 - Red Heifer Video

18:46 - Red Heifer Sacrifice

25:17 - Our Sponsors


Keywords
prophecyisraeltemplesacrificeantichristprophecy clubstan johnsonsplit americasplit israelomerred heifersmassive altar
