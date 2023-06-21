BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
James Corbett - We Cannot Trust Them
What is happening
What is happening
164 views • 06/21/2023

Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
Streamed on: May 12, 5:44 pm EDT

Award winning investigative journalist, James Corbett from the Corbett Report joins us to talk 9/11, Joe Biden and Klaus Schwab and all the other nefarious New World Order players.
The Corbett Report: www.corbettreport.com
Sun City Silver & Gold: [email protected]

Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN
Let The Healing Begin Powerpoints
Dr. Bonnie Mallard: https://bit.ly/3mJES5H
Dr. William Makis: https://bit.ly/40vQbMl
Dr. Paul Alexander: https://bit.ly/41r38ID
Dr. Byram Bridle: https://bit.ly/3N0Abzc
Dr. Bryan Ardis: https://bit.ly/41qHrsq
We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world.
Keywords
foodcrimefbiinvestigationvaccinejoe bidennwo911tradingcanadafirejames corbettfccdocumentarystarvationwtcdigital idfollow the moneymrnaklaus schwablaura-lynn tyler thompsonwe cannot trust them
